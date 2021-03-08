Everbridge Announces Private Offering of $275 Million Convertible Notes

The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Everbridge and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Everbridge’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares, at Everbridge’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $275.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the Notes) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Everbridge also expects to grant the initial purchasers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

Everbridge expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repurchase for a combination of cash and shares of its common stock a portion of its outstanding 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (the 2022 notes) in privately negotiated transactions concurrently with the offering of the Notes and to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. The terms of any repurchases of the 2022 notes will depend on factors, including the market price of Everbridge’s common stock and the trading price of the 2022 notes at the time of such repurchases.

Everbridge expects to use the remainder of any net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential additional repurchases and redemptions of its existing convertible notes, investments in sales and marketing in the United States and internationally and in research and development. One of Everbridge’s primary growth strategies continues to be to pursue opportunities to acquire businesses or pursue strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies or for geographic expansion, and at any time, Everbridge is engaged in active discussions regarding such acquisition opportunities. Although Everbridge has not entered into definitive agreements or commitments with respect to any potential acquisitions at this time, if any such transactions are consummated, Everbridge may use a substantial portion of the proceeds from this offering to fund the purchase price thereof or to replenish its existing cash resources used for that purpose.