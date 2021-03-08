 

Everbridge Announces Private Offering of $275 Million Convertible Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 13:51  |  98   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $275.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the Notes) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Everbridge also expects to grant the initial purchasers a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Everbridge and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Everbridge’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares, at Everbridge’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.

Everbridge expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repurchase for a combination of cash and shares of its common stock a portion of its outstanding 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (the 2022 notes) in privately negotiated transactions concurrently with the offering of the Notes and to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. The terms of any repurchases of the 2022 notes will depend on factors, including the market price of Everbridge’s common stock and the trading price of the 2022 notes at the time of such repurchases.

Everbridge expects to use the remainder of any net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential additional repurchases and redemptions of its existing convertible notes, investments in sales and marketing in the United States and internationally and in research and development. One of Everbridge’s primary growth strategies continues to be to pursue opportunities to acquire businesses or pursue strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies or for geographic expansion, and at any time, Everbridge is engaged in active discussions regarding such acquisition opportunities. Although Everbridge has not entered into definitive agreements or commitments with respect to any potential acquisitions at this time, if any such transactions are consummated, Everbridge may use a substantial portion of the proceeds from this offering to fund the purchase price thereof or to replenish its existing cash resources used for that purpose.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Announces Private Offering of $275 Million Convertible Notes Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $275.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the Notes) in a private placement to qualified …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Everbridge erhält revolutionäres neues Public-Warning-Patent für eine Technologie zur automatisierten Auswahl der optimalen Kommunikationskanäle, um während einer Krise schnellstmöglich äußerst gezielt breite Bevölkerungsgruppen zu erreichen
05.03.21
Everbridge Awarded Revolutionary New Public Warning Patent for Technology that Automates the Selection of the Optimal Communications Channels to Reach the Broadest, Hyper-Targeted Populations – as Fast as Possible – During a Crisis
04.03.21
Everbridge Awarded as a Top 30 Fastest-Growing Market Leader in Massachusetts for Second Consecutive Year
02.03.21
Florida Department of Education Selects Everbridge as Approved Partner for New School Safety Initiative
01.03.21
Everbridge Announces Next Generation of Mobile App for Organizations to Manage the Full Lifecycle of a Critical Event from a Device
24.02.21
Everbridge Customer Success Leader Wins 2021 Stevie Award Honoring Worldwide Sales Executives of the Year
23.02.21
Everbridge to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
22.02.21
Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia Pacific
19.02.21
Everbridge meldet Eingang von fünf Aufträgen für öffentliche Warnsysteme über Mobilfunknetze, nationale und bundesstaatliche Regierungen zum Schutz von Menschen und Organisationen in Europa und Asien
18.02.21
Everbridge Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results