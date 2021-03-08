Saniona Receives Feedback from U.S. FDA Providing a Regulatory Path Forward for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity

“There is currently no medicine approved for hypothalamic obesity, a rare disease secondary to hypothalamic injury, characterized by intractable weight gain and complicated by uncontrollable hunger,” said Rudolf Baumgartner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development at Saniona. “We are encouraged by this feedback from the FDA and look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with them as we prepare to initiate our Phase 2b clinical trial with Tesomet.”

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced it received feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) providing further clarity on a regulatory path for Tesomet in the treatment of hypothalamic obesity (HO). Based on this feedback, Saniona is proceeding with plans to initiate a Phase 2b study in HO in the first half of this year.

Saniona previously announced that the FDA had highlighted the potential for off-label use of Tesomet in the general obese population. As a result, Saniona submitted a response proposing a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), which is often used to restrict commercial distribution to the appropriate patients suffering from an unmet medical need. The FDA indicated overall agreement with this proposal and stated Saniona should demonstrate that HO fulfills the criteria for an unmet medical need. Saniona further proposed including 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) and Holter (electrocardiogram) monitoring as part of the HO program. The agency stated that robust data from these analyses could be useful in determining the level of cardiovascular assessment needed in Phase 3. The agency also acknowledged the challenge of conducting 24-hour monitoring in HO patients and said the analyses could be conducted in a separate study in general obese people.

Saniona expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and initiate its planned Phase 2b clinical trial in HO in the first half of this year. In a 24-week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in HO, Tesomet was well-tolerated, and treated patients demonstrated statistically significant reductions in body weight and clinically meaningful improvements in waist circumference and glycemic control. These improvements were maintained during an additional 24-week open-label extension, with no clinically meaningful differences in heart rate or blood pressure observed. Saniona is also evaluating Tesomet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and plans to begin a Phase 2b trial in this indication in the first half of this year.