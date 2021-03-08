 

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
1-Mar-21 67,858 475.37 32,257,969.61
2-Mar-21 67,354 478.93 32,257,938.78
3-Mar-21 68,857 468.47 32,257,700.45
4-Mar-21 72,316 446.07 32,257,708.86
5-Mar-21 73,990 435.97 32,257,516.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

Wertpapier


