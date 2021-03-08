 

Spring Sales March Expo Lets Buyers Meet Chinese Suppliers In Real-Time Without Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

NANJING, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, is hosting a massive virtual sourcing event, the Spring Sales, from March 1 to March 31, 2021 accessible via its website and mobile app.

With global travel still restricted, the Spring Sales provides buyers worldwide the timely opportunity to meet 50,000 registered suppliers in real-time.

During the free month-long event, registered members of Made-in-China.com are offered special filter functions, live showroom tours and exclusive discounts. Orders can be placed both on the platform and directly with suppliers.

No matter your product offering, chances are you'll find them this month on Made-in-China.com. You can choose from 300,000 new products, covering almost every category, including consumer electronics, tools and machinery, clothing, accessories, jewelry, home decor and other specialty merchandise.

Rest assured regarding the quality of products with over 15,000 free samples available before placing an order. Moreover, there are more than 22,000 Rapid Dispatch products available shipped within 15 workdays after placing your order.

Newly integrated smart "Tags" makes filtering through the products easier than ever. Every product is tagged with various labels such as 'Special Discount', 'Free Samples', 'Sold 10000+' and others.

The grand expo, China International Export Fair, will also be held from March 15 to March 24 alongside the Spring Sales. Multiple advanced technologies of VR, 360 virtual tour, face-to-face online meetings, real-time language translation, and AR special features will provide a reassuringly real participation experience and support negotiations with suppliers.

Spring Sales is more than just deals, important as that is. It is a month of discovery giving you access to more than 600 selected showrooms round-the-clock livestreams. Attendees will witness more than 200 new product launches, visit more than 100 factories, and watch more than 300 out-of-box reviews. Made-in-China.com will also showcase how leading factories cooperate with the world's leading companies and also equip you with free professional trend analysis on the machinery industry.

So, before you jump in, please create a plan of action. What products are you looking for? What industry news do you want to get? Do you sell seasonal goods to take advantage of the Rapid Dispatch Tag? Planning what you need ahead of time will make the ordering process much quicker, smoother and more efficient.

For more information about Made-in-China.com's Spring Sales, please visit:

website: https://sourcing.made-in-china.com/2021-spring-sales/?utm_source=overnews&utm_medium=free&utm_campaign=PR

mobile version:

https://m.made-in-china.com/buyer/pf/index?utm_source=overnews&utm_medium=free&utm_campaign=PR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450999/image_5006460.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spring Sales March Expo Lets Buyers Meet Chinese Suppliers In Real-Time Without Travel NANJING, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Made-in-China.com, China's leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform, is hosting a massive virtual sourcing event, the Spring Sales, from March 1 to March 31, 2021 accessible via its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Aircraft Health Monitoring Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area