DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post DHL Group announces to buy back shares up to a total of EUR 1bn
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc: Deutsche Post DHL Group announces to buy back shares up to a total of EUR 1bn
In light of the positive business trend and in honoring the finance policy of the group the management board and the supervisory board decided on a share buyback program of up to EUR 1bn and on the use of repurchased shares. The share buyback program starting in March 2021 is restricted to a duration of one year. The execution of the share buyback is based on the AGM authorisations. The purchased shares will either be cancelled or used to service long term management incentive programs.
Deutsche Post DHL Group will keep the capital market informed about the progress of the share buyback program on its web site.
The decision to initiate a share buyback program is in line with the group's corporate finance policy and is to be seen against the background of the strong free cash flow generation amounting to EUR 2.5bn for FY 2020 and the positive further outlook.
Furthermore Management and Supervisory Board will propose to the AGM on May 6th, 2021 a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share for FY 2020. Additional details pertaining to Q4 and FY 2020 results will be
published on March 9th 2021 at 7:00h CET.
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)228-182-63000
