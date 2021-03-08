Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post DHL Group announces to buy back shares up to a total of EUR 1bn

 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 14:03  |  103   |   |   

08-March-2021 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In light of the positive business trend and in honoring the finance policy of the group the management board and the supervisory board decided on a share buyback program of up to EUR 1bn and on the use of repurchased shares. The share buyback program starting in March 2021 is restricted to a duration of one year. The execution of the share buyback is based on the AGM authorisations. The purchased shares will either be cancelled or used to service long term management incentive programs.

Deutsche Post DHL Group will keep the capital market informed about the progress of the share buyback program on its web site.

The decision to initiate a share buyback program is in line with the group's corporate finance policy and is to be seen against the background of the strong free cash flow generation amounting to EUR 2.5bn for FY 2020 and the positive further outlook.

Furthermore Management and Supervisory Board will propose to the AGM on May 6th, 2021 a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share for FY 2020. Additional details pertaining to Q4 and FY 2020 results will be published on March 9th 2021 at 7:00h CET. 

Financial indicators:
Explanations on these financial indicators are available in the 2019 Deutsche Post DHL Group Annual Report (see page 14f) which is published on the company's website at the link below:
https://www.dpdhl.com/content/dam/dpdhl/en/media-center/investors/docu ...




Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)228-182-63000

08-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
Fax: +49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
E-mail: ir@deutschepost.de
Internet: www.dpdhl.com
ISIN: DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4
WKN: 555200, A2G87D
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173758

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1173758  08-March-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

