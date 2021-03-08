IQVIA Collaborating with Janssen Research & Development on Their Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) announces that since September 2020 it has been collaborating with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, on the Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

The studies leverage IQVIA’s suite of decentralized trial solutions that support both on-site and remote study delivery through a mix of telehealth technologies, virtual oversight, and digital patient engagement strategies. These capabilities enabled participants to be screened remotely to determine their risk status, to schedule an appointment at a nearby site, and to report potential COVID-19 symptoms and other study data remotely throughout the study.