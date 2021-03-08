 

IQVIA Collaborating with Janssen Research & Development on Their Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) announces that since September 2020 it has been collaborating with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, on the Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

The studies leverage IQVIA’s suite of decentralized trial solutions that support both on-site and remote study delivery through a mix of telehealth technologies, virtual oversight, and digital patient engagement strategies. These capabilities enabled participants to be screened remotely to determine their risk status, to schedule an appointment at a nearby site, and to report potential COVID-19 symptoms and other study data remotely throughout the study.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.



Wertpapier


