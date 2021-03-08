 

Avaya Introduces New Devices to Deliver Seamless Workstream Collaboration For Work From Anywhere Environments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  73   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced new devices designed to significantly improve workstream collaboration. This includes a redesigned Avaya Vantage K155 with Amazon Alexa built-in, as well as a new Avaya IP Conference Phone B129, and Avaya Huddle Camera HC010.

The Avaya Vantage K155 has been redesigned to deliver a new level of simplicity and productivity for the home office worker, providing a horizontal touch screen and physical keypad. It is integrated with the Avaya Spaces workstream collaboration platform for immersive virtual communications and team collaboration, and extends Avaya’s Composable Home Office. Leveraging the Avaya OneCloud portfolio of UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS solutions, the Composable Home Office empowers businesses to create personalized and more productive home office experiences for employees and customer service agents.

Avaya Vantage K155 provides a high-definition camera, wideband audio, wireless connection and new “screen shifting” technology to enable new flexibility when participating in a meeting. Content, meeting participants, or both can be shifted to a larger screen based on the meeting dynamics at any given moment. For presenting content, one touch on the Avaya Vantage opens the same meeting on a laptop to enable presentation sharing options.

Avaya has integrated Amazon Alexa into the Avaya Vantage portfolio to provide easy access in the workplace to Alexa capabilities that many are accustomed to using in their home. With Alexa built-in, employees can now ask their Avaya Vantage to dial them into their next meeting or advise them of their calendar for the day -- in addition to numerous other Alexa capabilities. Amazon Alexa is initially available on Avaya Vantage devices in the U.S. and Canada.

“Avaya has enabled thousands of workers to have the same level of productivity in their home office as in the workplace. As we start returning to the business office, the script is flipped – and we need to ensure employees continue to enjoy the same capabilities they are using at home,” said Anthony Bartolo, Avaya EVP and Chief Product Officer. “Amazon Alexa adds to the unique set of building blocks Avaya provides for our users to compose new employee and customer experiences.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avaya Introduces New Devices to Deliver Seamless Workstream Collaboration For Work From Anywhere Environments Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced new devices designed to significantly improve workstream collaboration. This includes a redesigned Avaya Vantage K155 with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Avaya Recognizes Outstanding Canadian Partners Driving Customer Success, Digital Transformation and Cloud Communications
04.03.21
Avaya Announces U.S. Partner of the Year Awards For Enabling Innovation, Cloud Adoption and Customer Success
03.03.21
Israel’s Social Security Administration Doubles Customer Service Capability, Enables Remote Work for 700 Agents with Avaya Contact Center Solutions
01.03.21
Avaya Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
17.02.21
Avaya Appoints Darcey Harrison to Accelerate Cloud Adoption in North America, Guiding Customers on their Journey to Cloud Communications and Digital Transformation
09.02.21
Avaya Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
08.02.21
Dennis Kozak of Avaya Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief for Exceptional Leadership and Commitment to the Success of Avaya’s Global Channel Partner Network
08.02.21
Avaya OneCloud CCaaS Providing Better Customer and Employee Experiences for More Global Clients as Network of Partners Offering the Solution Grows