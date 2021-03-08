Quotient Builds Business Momentum with Industry Shift to Digital

Key trends driving revenue include the acceleration of digital coupons, the growing need for first- and second-party data and consumers’ prevailing preference for a hybrid of both digital and physical shopping. Last year was the first time that digital coupon redemptions surpassed paper coupon redemptions in the US, a shift that Quotient helped pioneer and continues to champion. And as the advertising industry prepares for a major disruption due to the changing dynamics of third-party cookies use, Quotient is less affected and well positioned with solutions powered by first- and second-party data.

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, is primed to build upon last year’s exciting growth that was fueled by the industry’s shift to digital. The shift was hastened at a time when the nation worked, shopped, cooked and schooled largely from home.

With a growing suite of omnichannel capabilities powered by exclusive shopper data, Quotient is focused on helping brands and retailers connect with their audiences and provide them with value wherever and however they choose to shop, at a time when value is top of mind. This includes omnichannel campaign strategies that integrate media and promotions.

“The pandemic has increased the need for value not only for consumers, but for brands and retailers alike,” said Steven Boal, CEO of Quotient. “The demand for hybrid forms of shopping, along with shifting availabilities and local requirements, emphasized the need for flexible, effective and efficient media and promotions, which led to the significant growth in digital that we are seeing today.”

New verticals and partnerships

In the last year, Quotient expanded its retail network with new retailer partnerships including Shipt, grocery and convenience store retailer Hy-Vee, drugstore chain Rite Aid and convenience store chain 7-Eleven. Additionally, Quotient signed its first new retail partnership in the automotive vertical. Within its retail network, the company deepened its partnerships with retailers, which added solutions such as Sponsored Search and In-Lane digital promotions powered by Quotient to their solution set.

From a business offerings perspective, in 2020, Quotient partnered with Mandlik & Rhodes to offer brands and retailers a more strategic, transparent and efficient solution to clear digital coupons. Quotient also forged new partnerships with VIOOH to expand the digital out-of-home offering and began collaborating with TikTok as an approved advertiser, expanding its omnichannel offering into this growing platform.