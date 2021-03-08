Hologic Announces Multi-year Initiative to Improve Quality of Life and Life Expectancy of Women Worldwide

This multi-year initiative is the first survey to track critical markers of women’s health and safety by country over time. It will include individual responses from more than 120,000 people across 116 countries and in 40 languages. Through a series of targeted questions, the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index will provide unique insight on reproductive health, domestic violence, preventive care, access to care and early disease detection. Hologic conducted the survey as part of Gallup’s World Poll, the most comprehensive and farthest-reaching survey of the world. The survey connects with more than 90% of the world's adult population through annual, nationally representative surveys with comparable metrics across countries.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, today announced a collaboration with leading analytics and consulting firm Gallup, Inc. on the creation of the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, the largest and most comprehensive assessment of women’s health in the world.

“In our ongoing work to support women’s health around the world, we've struggled to find comprehensive data that measures progress on key issues like access and quality of care on a global scale,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Beginning in 2019, we started working with Gallup to develop the Global Women’s Health Index to fill this critical need for a data-driven approach to women’s health. Particularly now, as longstanding disparities in healthcare are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that the upcoming findings will shine a spotlight on the need to redefine policies and put women at the center of post-pandemic responses and health systems moving forward.”

Hologic and Gallup developed survey questions for the Global Women’s Health Index under the guidance of global women’s health experts and thought leaders from leading institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, George Washington University, RAD-AID, and Popper and Co., among others.

“Women’s health is not just a women’s issue, it’s a human issue,” said Susan Harvey, MD, FSBI, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, Breast & Skeletal Health, Hologic. “It is well established that women’s health serves as a marker for social progress, as well as economic stability. When women are healthy, their families are more stable as are the communities around them and the socioeconomic environment overall. The Hologic Global Women’s Health Index will bring awareness to the most pressing health issues facing women globally by offering unique regional insights and the ability to benchmark annually to track changes over time.”