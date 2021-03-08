 

Hologic Announces Multi-year Initiative to Improve Quality of Life and Life Expectancy of Women Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:01  |  79   |   |   

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, today announced a collaboration with leading analytics and consulting firm Gallup, Inc. on the creation of the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, the largest and most comprehensive assessment of women’s health in the world.

This multi-year initiative is the first survey to track critical markers of women’s health and safety by country over time. It will include individual responses from more than 120,000 people across 116 countries and in 40 languages. Through a series of targeted questions, the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index will provide unique insight on reproductive health, domestic violence, preventive care, access to care and early disease detection. Hologic conducted the survey as part of Gallup’s World Poll, the most comprehensive and farthest-reaching survey of the world. The survey connects with more than 90% of the world's adult population through annual, nationally representative surveys with comparable metrics across countries.

“In our ongoing work to support women’s health around the world, we've struggled to find comprehensive data that measures progress on key issues like access and quality of care on a global scale,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Beginning in 2019, we started working with Gallup to develop the Global Women’s Health Index to fill this critical need for a data-driven approach to women’s health. Particularly now, as longstanding disparities in healthcare are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that the upcoming findings will shine a spotlight on the need to redefine policies and put women at the center of post-pandemic responses and health systems moving forward.”

Hologic and Gallup developed survey questions for the Global Women’s Health Index under the guidance of global women’s health experts and thought leaders from leading institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, George Washington University, RAD-AID, and Popper and Co., among others.

Women’s health is not just a women’s issue, it’s a human issue,” said Susan Harvey, MD, FSBI, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, Breast & Skeletal Health, Hologic. “It is well established that women’s health serves as a marker for social progress, as well as economic stability. When women are healthy, their families are more stable as are the communities around them and the socioeconomic environment overall. The Hologic Global Women’s Health Index will bring awareness to the most pressing health issues facing women globally by offering unique regional insights and the ability to benchmark annually to track changes over time.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hologic Announces Multi-year Initiative to Improve Quality of Life and Life Expectancy of Women Worldwide Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, today announced a collaboration with leading analytics and consulting firm Gallup, Inc. on the creation of the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, the largest and most comprehensive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Hologic Acquires European Molecular Diagnostic Company Diagenode for Approximately $159 Million
22.02.21
Hologic Completes Acquisition of Biotheranostics, Enabling Entry into Growing Oncology Market
19.02.21
New Research Published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology Confirms Black Women More Likely to Receive Inferior Breast Cancer Screening Than White Women, Points to Need for Stronger Breast Health Equity Reform
10.02.21
Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences