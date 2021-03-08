CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Momentum Ahead of Potential Regulatory Approval of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx"), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) ("Orphazyme") has released a new investor presentation that outlines its momentum ahead of potential U.S. and European approval of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C ("NPC"). The March 2 nd presentation can be found under the “Events & Presentations” section of www.orphazyme.com . CytRx has an agreement with Orphazyme that can yield potential milestone payments and future single and double-digit royalties paid on sales of arimoclomol.

Arimoclomol expected to be first to market in NPC in the U.S.

In anticipation of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and European Medicine Agency (“EMA”) approval, Orphazyme announced MIPLYFFA as the global brand name for arimoclomol.

Orphazyme has expanded its NPC Early Access Program (EAP) in the U.S. and opened similar programs in France and Germany.

Orphazyme now expects to receive a decision on European regulatory approval for arimoclomol for NPC by Q4 2021.

Arimoclomol for NPC remains under the FDA’s priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of June 17, 2021.

Orphazyme has expanded its commercial organization in the U.S. and EU while extending its footprint to support launch readiness.

Goal is to position arimoclomol as first-line in NPC globally.

Orphazyme projects arimoclomol sales for NPC this year of up to $20 million.

Steven A. Kriegsman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CytRx, commented:

"We are very excited to see Orphazyme announce a global brand name for arimoclomol ahead of potential regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe. We are equally enthusiastic about the company’s commitment to expanding EAPs and fortifying its global operations in anticipation of commercializing MIPLYFFA. In our view, Orphazyme is taking the right steps to commence future distribution and enhance its engagement with providers, patients and regulators. CytRx looks forward to monitoring Orphazyme’s progress as it works to make MIPLYFFA available for NPC and three other rare diseases over time."