 

Covetrus Announces Vice President of Global Talent Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:15  |  66   |   |   

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the addition of Stacey M.M. Shirra as vice president of global talent management. The newly created post is a strategic role designed to drive the Company’s acceleration of its three-year plan.

Shirra is responsible for Covetrus’ global talent strategy including building a strong talent bench across the organization. As part of her role, she will focus on investing in and developing employees, and helping drive an innovative fast-moving culture. She is also responsible for leading the Company’s Diversity & Inclusion initiatives.

“I am pleased to welcome Stacey to our global leadership team,” said Ditte Marstrand Wulf, Covetrus CHRO. “Our employees are our strength and the most important factor for our future success. The role that Stacey is stepping into is critical to the growth and health of our organization and business. We look forward to her contributions and strong leadership within our high-performing culture.”

Stacey M.M. Shirra brings expertise ranging from learning and development to succession planning. She joins Covetrus from Apple, where she served in their Global Talent Management & Organizational Readiness group. While there, she designed, led and implemented global executive development and performance management programs. In her role at Covetrus, Stacey will also lead organizational health and performance management.

Stacey has lived and worked in the UK, Asia and most recently in Silicon Valley. She co-authored Persistence at e-Learning in a China Corporate Training Context, which examines success rates for e-learning delivered in a corporate environment. Stacey is a member of GlobalScot, a worldwide network of entrepreneurial and inspirational business leaders dedicated to supporting Scotland’s ambitious companies. Stacy is a panelist on GlobalScot’s International Women’s Day webinar which will focus on achieving diversity in leadership roles. You can watch the webinar on-demand here https://www.globalscot.com/business-events-webinars.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Covetrus Announces Vice President of Global Talent Management Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the addition of Stacey M.M. Shirra as vice president of global talent management. The newly created post is a strategic role designed to drive the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Covetrus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
Covetrus Appoints North American Chief Veterinary Officer
23.02.21
Covetrus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
22.02.21
Covetrus Announces First-Ever Chief Consumer Officer
13.02.21
COVETRUS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Covetrus, Inc. - CVET

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
7
Covetrus