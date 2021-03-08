Williams Industrial Services Group Announces Election of Robert Mills as Chairman

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has elected Robert B. Mills as Chairman, effective March 5, 2021. Mr. Mills, who has been a member of the Company’s Board since 2015, succeeds Charles “Mac” Macaluso in the position of Chairman; Mr. Macaluso passed away on February 22, 2021.

Mr. Mills was previously Chief Operating Officer of Assured Guaranty, Ltd., the largest financial guaranty insurance company in the world and, before that, its Chief Financial Officer. He began his career at KPMG, where he progressed to partner and was later appointed National Practice Director for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. His career also included serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Americas Region for UBS, AG. Mr. Mills currently serves on the Johns Hopkins University Lyme Research Center Board.