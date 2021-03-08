 

Henry Schein Announces Reinstatement of Share Repurchase Program

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that the Company has entered into amendments to its private placement facility agreements, which permit the Company to reinstate its share repurchase program.

“Henry Schein has a long history of increasing shareholder value,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our solid cash flow has enabled us to continue to invest in the business, both through strategic acquisitions and share repurchases, reflecting our commitment to continue to deliver an attractive return on capital.”

At fiscal 2020 year-end, Henry Schein had $201 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we provide the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. All forward-looking statements made by us are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements include EPS guidance and are generally identified by the use of such terms as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “anticipate,” “to be,” “to make” or other comparable terms. A fuller discussion of our operations, financial condition and status of litigation matters, including factors that may affect our business and future prospects, is contained in documents we have filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and will be contained in all subsequent periodic filings we make with the SEC. These documents identify in detail important risk factors that could cause our actual performance to differ materially from current expectations. Forward looking statements include the overall impact of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the Company, its results of operations, liquidity, and financial condition (including any estimates of the impact on these items), the rate and consistency with which dental and other practices resume or maintain normal operations in the United States and internationally, expectations regarding personal protective equipment (“PPE”) and COVID-19 related product sales and inventory levels and whether additional resurgences of the virus will adversely impact the resumption of normal operations, the impact of restructuring programs as well as of any future acquisitions, and more generally current expectations regarding performance in current and future periods. Forward looking statements also include the (i) ability of the Company to make additional testing available, the nature of those tests and the number of tests intended to be made available and the timing for availability, the nature of the target market, as well as the efficacy or relative efficacy of the test results given that the test efficacy has not been, or will not have been, independently verified under normal FDA procedures and (ii) potential for the Company to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies.

03.03.21
Henry Schein Donates More Than 10 Million Personal Protective Equipment Items to Non-Governmental Organizations for Front-Line Health Care Workers and Social Service Providers
25.02.21
Grin Partners with Henry Schein Orthodontics and Launches Remote Orthodontic Consultations
23.02.21
Ethisphere Announces Henry Schein, Inc. as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies for the 10th Time
22.02.21
Henry Schein to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
18.02.21
Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Winter Storms Across the United States
17.02.21
Henry Schein Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results From Continuing Operations
16.02.21
Henry Schein One Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
10.02.21
Henry Schein Announces Two New Directors

18.02.21
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel