Cortexyme Announces Partnership with Parkinson Study Group and Upcoming Alzheimer’s Disease Data Presentation

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, announced that it has partnered with the Parkinson Study Group (PSG) to form an Advisory Board to leverage the group’s expertise and further develop the company’s Parkinson’s disease (PD) program. In addition, Cortexyme will present new data further demonstrating the role of Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) in the development of Alzheimer’s disease at AD/PD 2021, the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases, which is being held virtually March 9-14, 2021.

Hubert Fernandez, M.D., Co-Chair of the Parkinson Study Group Executive Committee and Chair of the PSG Credentialing Committee, and a member of the newly created Advisory Board, stated: “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Advisory Board. We are collectively eager to further understand the mechanism of gingipain inhibition and its potential to improve the lives of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. There is a tremendous unmet medical need for PD, and the potential link between P. gingivalis and PD demands further exploration.”