Cortexyme Announces Partnership with Parkinson Study Group and Upcoming Alzheimer’s Disease Data Presentation
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, announced that it has partnered with the Parkinson Study Group (PSG) to form an Advisory Board to leverage the group’s expertise and further develop the company’s Parkinson’s disease (PD) program. In addition, Cortexyme will present new data further demonstrating the role of Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) in the development of Alzheimer’s disease at AD/PD 2021, the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases, which is being held virtually March 9-14, 2021.
Hubert Fernandez, M.D., Co-Chair of the Parkinson Study Group Executive Committee and Chair of the PSG Credentialing Committee, and a member of the newly created Advisory Board, stated: “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Advisory Board. We are collectively eager to further understand the mechanism of gingipain inhibition and its potential to improve the lives of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. There is a tremendous unmet medical need for PD, and the potential link between P. gingivalis and PD demands further exploration.”
Along with Fernandez, the new Cortexyme/PSG Advisory Board is comprised of expert researchers across the PD field:
- Patrik Brundin, M.D., Ph.D., Honorary Guest to the PSG
- Eric Macklin, Ph.D., PSG Executive Committee Member
- Zoltan Mari, M.D., Co-Chair of the PSG Motor Features of PD Working Group
- Andrew Siderowf, M.D., PSG Executive Committee Member
“Our partnership with the PSG demonstrates the importance of Cortexyme’s evidence to date and the potential to benefit patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” said Michael Detke, M.D., Ph.D., Cortexyme’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are pleased to partner with the PSG and look forward to advancing our work in Parkinson’s disease as we make progress towards improving patient outcomes.”
Mounting evidence supports the role of P. gingivalis in Parkinson’s disease, including research supporting the epidemiological link between periodontal disease and Parkinson’s disease and rodent studies demonstrating that oral P. gingivalis infection causes alpha-synuclein production and degeneration of dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra of the brain. For further details, visit www.cortexyme.com/science.
