 

Cortexyme Announces Partnership with Parkinson Study Group and Upcoming Alzheimer’s Disease Data Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, announced that it has partnered with the Parkinson Study Group (PSG) to form an Advisory Board to leverage the group’s expertise and further develop the company’s Parkinson’s disease (PD) program. In addition, Cortexyme will present new data further demonstrating the role of Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) in the development of Alzheimer’s disease at AD/PD 2021, the 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases, which is being held virtually March 9-14, 2021.

Hubert Fernandez, M.D., Co-Chair of the Parkinson Study Group Executive Committee and Chair of the PSG Credentialing Committee, and a member of the newly created Advisory Board, stated: “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Advisory Board. We are collectively eager to further understand the mechanism of gingipain inhibition and its potential to improve the lives of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. There is a tremendous unmet medical need for PD, and the potential link between P. gingivalis and PD demands further exploration.”

Along with Fernandez, the new Cortexyme/PSG Advisory Board is comprised of expert researchers across the PD field:

  • Patrik Brundin, M.D., Ph.D., Honorary Guest to the PSG
  • Eric Macklin, Ph.D., PSG Executive Committee Member
  • Zoltan Mari, M.D., Co-Chair of the PSG Motor Features of PD Working Group
  • Andrew Siderowf, M.D., PSG Executive Committee Member

“Our partnership with the PSG demonstrates the importance of Cortexyme’s evidence to date and the potential to benefit patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease,” said Michael Detke, M.D., Ph.D., Cortexyme’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are pleased to partner with the PSG and look forward to advancing our work in Parkinson’s disease as we make progress towards improving patient outcomes.”

Mounting evidence supports the role of P. gingivalis in Parkinson’s disease, including research supporting the epidemiological link between periodontal disease and Parkinson’s disease and rodent studies demonstrating that oral P. gingivalis infection causes alpha-synuclein production and degeneration of dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra of the brain. For further details, visit www.cortexyme.com/science.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme Announces Partnership with Parkinson Study Group and Upcoming Alzheimer’s Disease Data Presentation Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, announced that it has partnered with the Parkinson Study Group (PSG) to form an Advisory Board to leverage the group’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Cortexyme Provides Regulatory Update on Development Program for Atuzaginstat in Alzheimer’s Disease
10.02.21
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline Expansion