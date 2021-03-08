 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Raises $35.9 Million From Sales of Marketable Securities Holdings and an At-the-Market Equity Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  77   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported that it raised $11 million in new capital from sales of its holdings of marketable securities, including shares of OncoCyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX) and Hadasit Bio-Holdings (TASE: HDST), as well as $25 million in gross proceeds from its at-the-market (“ATM”) offering. Lineage expects its approximately $57 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 5, 2021 to fund operations well into 2023, by which time the Company expects to have achieved value-creating clinical and product development milestones. Lineage’s strengthened balance sheet also provides it with strategic flexibility in its ongoing partnership discussions.

“During the past six months, appreciation in our share price and that of marketable securities we owned has provided us with opportunities to monetize our investments and raise additional capital through our ATM offering,” stated Brian Culley, Lineage’s CEO. “These sales underscore that Lineage has created substantial value for its shareholders over time not only by advancing our product candidates toward later-stage clinical trials, but also by making and now harvesting significant early investments in OncoCyte and Hadasit and from aggressive and prudent expense reductions we previously reported. We expect that Lineage is now funded well into 2023, by which time we expect to have reached additional significant milestones, explored new areas to deploy our technology, and moved Lineage ever closer to our goal of becoming the preeminent allogeneic cell transplant company. Our stronger balance sheet also can provide us with optionality with respect to our ongoing partnership discussions.”

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were $32.6 million and reflected $5.1 million in gross proceeds from sales on the ATM (which excluded $0.3 million in cash in transit related to 2020 sales that settled in 2021) and $0.8 million in gross proceeds from sales of Hadasit shares during the fourth quarter. From January 1, 2021 through March 5, 2021, Lineage raised an additional $19.9 million in gross proceeds through the ATM offering (which included $0.3 million in cash in transit related to 2020 sales that settled in 2021), as well as $10.1 million in gross proceeds from sales of OncoCyte shares and $21,000 in gross proceeds from sales of Hadasit shares. Lineage incubated OncoCyte and funded its initial product development before spinning it out as a separate public company in January 2016. As of March 5, 2021, OncoCyte’s market capitalization was over $300 million and Lineage has realized $32.5 million in total sales of its OncoCyte shares over time. The Company continues to hold 1,122,401 shares of OncoCyte stock valued at approximately $4.2 million and 169,167 shares of Hadasit stock valued at approximately $330,000, in each case based on the closing prices of those shares on March 5, 2021. Previously, Lineage also incubated and funded the initial product development of AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE American: AGE), and subsequently spun it out as a separate public company in November 2018, ultimately raising nearly $50 million from sales of its securities. Lineage believes that its broad technology platform and intellectual property portfolio may allow it to create additional value for shareholders through the advancement of its own novel pipeline as well as through the incubation and development of other products and companies, and through strategic corporate partnerships.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Raises $35.9 Million From Sales of Marketable Securities Holdings and an At-the-Market Equity Offering Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported that it raised $11 million in new capital from sales of its holdings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 11, 2021
23.02.21
Lineage to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021 and the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9, 2021
16.02.21
Lineage to Host Virtual OPC1 Investor & Analyst Day on February 22, 2021
08.02.21
Lineage Enters Into Exclusive Agreement with Neurgain Technologies to Evaluate Novel Delivery System for OPC1 to Treat Spinal Cord Injury