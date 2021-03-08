American Industrial Partners Announces Best and Final Offer for the Acquisition of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

American Industrial Partners (“AIP”) is reinforcing its commitment to the offer to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”) at the tender offer price of $41.50 per share. AIP must make clear that $41.50 is its best and final offer and it believes that there is significant downside to shareholders if the transaction does not close on these terms.

The tender offer currently expires at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021. As shareholders make their decision, they should be aware that: