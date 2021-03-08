American Industrial Partners Announces Best and Final Offer for the Acquisition of SEACOR Holdings Inc.
American Industrial Partners (“AIP”) is reinforcing its commitment to the offer to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”) at the tender offer price of $41.50 per share. AIP must make clear that $41.50 is its best and final offer and it believes that there is significant downside to shareholders if the transaction does not close on these terms.
The tender offer currently expires at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021. As shareholders make their decision, they should be aware that:
- The current transaction was not initiated by AIP. In fact, it resulted from a full and multi-stage auction process, comprising both strategic and financial investors. As described in the proxy, the process was initiated by SEACOR’s board of directors when it engaged an investment bank in June 2020 to assist SEACOR in assessing its strategic positioning and plan. AIP was contacted by SEACOR’s representatives in early August, not the other way around.
- On November 18, 2020, AIP submitted a final bid of $41.00 per share, which was above its initial first round bid of $40.00 per share. In final negotiations, AIP was persuaded to increase its bid to $41.50. Given the full auction process and that AIP’s transaction was announced 13 weeks ago, it strikes AIP as unlikely in the extreme that another bidder is going to emerge offering more.
- AIP’s offer price represents an approximately 31% premium over SEACOR’s 90-day volume weighted average price prior to announcing the take-private transaction. AIP believes if the transaction doesn’t close, SEACOR’s share price will likely return to its pre-announcement context. The fundamental overcapacity and demand headwinds facing SEACOR’s petroleum transportation end-markets are well known, evident in the trading prices of single name comparables and relevant indices, and further confirmed in the extensive due diligence AIP performed.
- SEACOR’s board, management and all other insiders (none of whom are affiliated in any way with AIP) are all selling 100% of their equity in the context of this transaction.
- AIP offered Charles Fabrikant and Eric Fabrikant the opportunity to “roll over” a portion or all of their equity, and the opportunity was declined. Charles Fabrikant, Seacor’s founder and longtime CEO, chose to approve this transaction and fully exit in the context of this transaction, and intends to step down from all roles with the company effective upon the closing. He would not be maintaining any further exposure to SEACOR’s equity.
In closing, AIP observes that while it of course believes that this transaction represents a good long-term investment for AIP, in its view SEACOR is a poor fit as a public company, and if the transaction doesn’t close there is significant near- and long-term risk for SEACOR’s public stockholders.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare