 

Cummins Introduces New Heavy-Duty Powertrain for Natural Gas Customers

Global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Cummins Westport Inc. announced today that the ISX12N+Endurant HD N powertrain from its Integrated power portfolio is now available for heavy-duty customers, delivering a fully integrated natural gas powertrain. The combination of the ISX12N near zero natural gas engine and the Endurant HD N 12-speed automated transmission from Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is well suited for heavy-duty regional haul fleets looking to lower emissions and improve their sustainability profile.

“The ultra-low emissions of the ISX12N combined with the Endurant HD N transmission provides the optimal powertrain solution for customers working to lower their carbon footprint,” said Thomas R. Hodek, President of Cummins Westport. “The deep powertrain integration delivers improved launch, low speed maneuverability, and smoother shifts that drivers will appreciate.”

When paired with the Endurant HD N automated transmission, the ISX12N natural gas engine is available with a rating of 400 horsepower and 1,450 lb-ft torque and can operate with 100% compressed natural gas (CNG), liquid natural gas (LNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG). This reduces smog-forming NOx emissions by 90% compared to the current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard. When operated using RNG, the system is credited with a neutral to negative carbon index, resulting in net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at or below zero.

The new Endurant HD N automated transmission was optimized for integration with the ISX12N natural gas engine and features new software functionality and calibrations, and a new diaphragm spring clutch designed to meet the load requirements of the natural gas engine while protecting the engine for optimal performance.

The integration between the engine and transmission results in improved launch performance, improved low-speed maneuverability and smoother shifts when compared to previous natural gas engines and automated manual transmission combinations.

Inquiries regarding OEM availability may be made with your preferred OEM or dealer.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.

About Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI). The global joint venture produces and markets industry-leading, heavy-duty automated transmissions for commercial vehicles. For more information visit www.eatoncummins.com.

About Cummins Westport Inc.

Cummins Westport Inc. designs, engineers and markets 5.9 to 12 liter spark-ignited natural gas engines for North American commercial transportation applications such as trucks and buses. Cummins Westport is a joint venture of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT / TSX: WPRT), a global leader in alternative fuel, low-emissions technologies that allow engines to operate on clean-burning fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), Propane (LPG), hydrogen, and biofuels such as landfill gas.

