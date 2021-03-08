 

Super League Gaming Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5 00 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provide a business update. A summary of results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 987-6716
International dial-in number: (630) 652-5945
Conference ID: 8866978

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.SuperLeague.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 18, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 8866978

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Super League Gaming Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5 00 p.m. ET SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, will hold a conference call …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
10.02.21
Get Ready for the Galentine’s Games!
09.02.21
Super League Gaming Announces $12.0 Million Sale of Common Stock
08.02.21
Super League Gaming and Harena Data Partner to Bring Esports Entertainment and Experiences to a Global Market

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
3
Super League Gaming Aktie | A2PE0J