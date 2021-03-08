PLBY Group to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Capital Partners Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that the Company will participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held virtually March 15-17, 2021. Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with ROTH Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst George Kelly, at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your ROTH sales representative.



Participants may access a live, high-definition webcast of the fireside chat on the PLBY Group Investor Relations site https://www.plbygroup.com/investors under “Events & Presentations.” A replay will be archived online for 90 days.