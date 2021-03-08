Inflection Resources Engages Dr. Alan Wilson as Technical Advisor for Ongoing Copper-Gold Exploration Program in Northern New South Wales

As Technical Advisor, Dr. Wilson will assist the Company with the ongoing copper-gold exploration program in northern New South Wales, Australia where initial drilling has identified several areas of alteration indicative of copper-gold porphyry centres.

Expert in alkalic porphyry systems, particularly in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, Alan has over 30 years experience, including senior roles with several of the worlds’ largest mining companies.

He obtained his PhD in Economic Geology by completing the first detailed geological and genetic study of the Cadia gold-copper porphyry deposits, owned by Newcrest Mining and located southeast of Inflection’s 100% owned exploration licenses.

Alistair Waddell, Inflection Resources President and CEO, comments, “We are excited to welcome Alan as a Technical Advisor to the Company and look forward to his input in our ongoing exploration activities. Alan’s extensive knowledge of alkalic porphyry systems in New South Wales, and his specific experience in the Cadia district, is extremely relevant to our ongoing exploration programs, where we have already identified several zones of strong porphyry style alteration in the northern, covered extension of the Macquarie Arc”.

Dr. Wilson is an economic geologist with thirty years’ experience in the exploration for base and precious metal deposits globally, experience that has allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the critical role geology plays in assessment of ore potential at projects in all stages of development. Alan has worked for several of the world’s largest mining companies in increasingly senior technical and exploration management roles, culminating in the role of International Exploration Manager with Antofagasta PLC from 2010 until 2019.

Dr. Wilson obtained his PhD in Economic Geology at the University of Tasmania, Australia in 2003, completing the first detailed geological and genetic study of the then-recently discovered Cadia alkalic gold-copper porphyry deposits of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales, Australia. This work at Cadia, which is widely published, and subsequent exploration and technical evaluations of alkalic porphyry systems throughout the Lachlan Fold Belt, British Columbia and other emerging terranes globally, has established Alan as a recognised technical and exploration expert in this type of deposit. Alan is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, through which he holds Chartered Geologist accreditation.