 

Vivos Therapeutics Announces the Opening of the First Pneusomnia Integrated Medical-Dental Sleep Center

Physicians and Dentists Collaborate to Offer Vivos System Treatment to Patients Suffering from Sleep Apnea

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the opening of the first Pneusomnia clinic, a clinician-owned, integrated medical-dental sleep center featuring the Vivos System through its Medical Integration Division.

This first Pneusomnia clinic is located in Del Mar, Calif., and is owned and operated by a diverse group of local physicians led by Dr. Mimi Guarneri, cardiologist, founder and president of The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine and an award-winning physician and researcher.

The Company formally launched its Medical Integration Division in early 2020 to foster an environment where more medical doctors could work directly with dentists (including dentists who participate in the Vivos Integrated Practice program) for treating sleep disorders in patients. As part of the new sleep medicine center, patients receive treatment with the Vivos System, a clinically effective, non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical oral appliance treatment for mild-to-moderate sleep apnea. Unlike traditional solutions, including CPAP machines and surgical implants that treat sleep apnea’s symptoms through lifetime intervention, the Vivos System typically does not require lifetime usage since it addresses sleep apnea’s underlying cause, with a treatment plan that, on average, lasts only 18 to 24 months.

In addition to the Del Mar facility, new Pneusomnia centers are currently being developed in Johnstown, CO, Modesto, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Ladera Ranch, CA, Encino, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, and Morristown, NJ.

By unifying the efforts of both medical doctors and dentists in addressing OSA, the Company expects to see more patients being screened, diagnosed, and treated with the Vivos System. In addition, the Company receives a recurring management fee from each Pneusomnia clinic.

“As the Vivos System addresses the underlying factors that contribute to sleep apnea for many of my patients, this center will allow undiagnosed OSA patients in Del Mar to learn more about this silent killer and how we can treat it,” said Dr. Guarneri MD. “Fifty-four million Americans and 1 billion people globally suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, many of whom remain undiagnosed, and it is a serious illness that contributes to several comorbidities.”

