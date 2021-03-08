 

UNITY Biotechnology Announces Appointment of Alexander Nguyen as General Counsel

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that Alexander Nguyen has been appointed general counsel.

“Alex brings extensive operational and regulatory experience in the life sciences industry that will help him build our company’s legal function,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “He is a dynamic leader with deep roots in the fields of business, government and law. I am pleased to welcome him to our team and believe his expertise will serve us well as we continue to advance our clinical pipeline in ophthalmology and other age-related diseases.”

Mr. Nguyen previously worked for three Roivant Sciences companies where he served as general counsel at Alyvant, head of legal at Axovant, and as head of compliance at Roivant Sciences. His responsibilities included all corporate legal work, SEC filings, equity financings, venture debt deals, licensing agreements, corporate governance at board meetings, litigation, internal investigations, asset recovery, HR, IT, compliance, and risk management. He also led the drafting and negotiation of term sheets and oversaw due diligence for acquisition of commercial-stage assets. Before that, he handled a wide range of high-stakes litigation and investigations in the private as well as the public sector, including as deputy section chief and federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Alexandria and Philadelphia, respectively, successfully leading dozens of cases involving cybercrime, data breaches, IP and trade secrets violations, FDA regulatory offenses, illegal importation of adulterated and misbranded pharmaceuticals, prescription drug diversion, white collar crime, identity theft and tax violations.

Mr. Nguyen also served as assistant White House counsel, managing and implementing key White House policy initiatives across Cabinet and federal agencies. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his law degree from Yale Law School.

About UNITY
UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. 

