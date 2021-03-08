 

The 4Less Corp. Reports 2021 February Sales Were Up 41% Over Prior Years February Sales

LAS VEGAS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (FLES: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. (“4Less”, or the “Company”), the owner of Liftkits4less.com (www.liftkits4less.com) (“Liftkits”), has seen a 41% increase in gross revenue prior to returns on its liftkits4less.com website for the month of February 2021, as compared to the same month last year. 

“Reaching approximately 980k in gross revenue, prior to returns, is our best February in company's history and a great way to kick-off the new year,” stated Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. “Our strategy of strong branding and utilizing cutting edge technology is paying off as we move towards expanding our footprint with the upcoming launch of our flagship automotive parts only marketplace Autoparts4Less.com.”

Based on a potentially successful $15 million capital raise that the Company initiated the first of the year, the company expects they will be able to substantially increase Liftkits' advertising and promotion budget from the approximate $100,000 spent in 2020. In doing so, the Company believes that their ecommerce site Liftkits will be potentially positioned to have a breakout year.

“With the extra net income we hope to achieve from the continued growth in sales from LiftKits, we expect to significantly offset our out of pocket costs to finish the development and launch of AutoParts4Less.com,” stated Tim Armes, President of The 4Less Group, Inc.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.   

Building off the knowledge and continued success of their present e-commerce website, liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc. (www.the4lessgroup.com ) is now focused on launching what they believe to be one of the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021.

Also visit: www.autoparts4less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

