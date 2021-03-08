AzurRx BioPharma Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development
of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor
for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 7,858,548 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,929,274 shares of common
stock at an effective purchase price of $1.2725 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of
$1.21 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 10, 2021, subject to the
satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $10 million. AzurRx intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to initiate its two niclosamide clinical programs in the first half of 2021, a Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19 GI infections and a Phase 1b/2a trial for immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, respectively, and for other general corporate purposes.
The securities described above are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231954) including a base prospectus, previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 25, 2019. The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at 646-975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.
