AzurRx BioPharma Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 7,858,548 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,929,274 shares of common stock at an effective purchase price of $1.2725 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.21 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.