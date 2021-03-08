BetterLife Enters Research Agreement with Carleton University for TD-0148A Depression Studies

VANCOUVER, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments in mental disorders and viral infections, announces it has entered into an agreement with University of Carleton University (“Carleton”) for TD-0148A’s research in preclinical models of depression. TD-0148A is a second-generation lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the projected therapeutic potential of LSD without causing the undesirable psychoactive dissociative side effects, such as hallucinations.



"TD-0148A is a potential novel new therapy to treat debilitating psychiatric disorders with high unmet need, such as treatment resistant severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. BetterLife’s goal is to bring this treatment to IND and the clinic as soon as possible, and the scientific expertise of Carleton University’s team at its Department of Neuroscience, headed by Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles, is an ideal partner to help us realize our vision." said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

As part of the research agreement, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles’ team will work with BetterLife to test TD-0148A in both in vitro and in vivo models that are established in their lab. The team’s expertise is to understand the molecular mechanisms that underlie psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders. They use a combination of biochemistry, molecular biology, neuronal culture, and animal models to do this.

Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to examine TD-0148A in our established animal depression models. The high rate of resistance to SSRI and other first-line treatments for major depressive disorder indicates an urgent unmet need for alternative anti-depressant treatments. LSD and other psychedelic drugs have been shown to have anti-depressant effects, but their hallucinogenic effects represent an undesirable side effect. Non-hallucinogenic derivatives of these drugs such as TD-0148A, represent a promising alternative.”