 

CarLotz Brings Its One-Of-A-Kind Used Car Offering to the Volunteer State

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Company to open Nashville-area hub in coming weeks

RICHMOND, Va., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it will open its first Tennessee hub in the coming weeks. The Nashville-area hub, located at 1821 Gallatin Pike N. in Madison, TN, is expected to open by the end of March.

CarLotz is on a mission to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience for customers. “CarLotz’ consignment model is a category leader and our guests are responding,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz. “Nashville is an exciting city and a meaningful milestone in our ambitious growth plan. We firmly believe the great people of Tennessee will be thrilled to get more money for their car and more car for their money. We can’t wait to open up and show our new guests what we’re all about.” Bor continued, “Nashville’s strong growth, vibrant community, and location are complementary to CarLotz’ other southeast US locations, and make this a perfect next step as we execute on our mission to spread the unique CarLotz model across the US.”

Tennessee marks the ninth southeast US opening for CarLotz and 11th nationwide, adding to its hubs in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas. In addition, the Company recently opened its first west coast hub in Seattle, Washington, further expanding its full omni-channel offering.

CarLotz is hiring for sales coaches, service techs, managers and other roles at the new Nashville location. To learn more and apply, visit www.carlotz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com

For additional information, visit carlotz.com 

About CarLotz 
CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience. 

Investor Contact:

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarLotz Brings Its One-Of-A-Kind Used Car Offering to the Volunteer State Company to open Nashville-area hub in coming weeksRICHMOND, Va., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it will open its first Tennessee hub in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
CarLotz, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast