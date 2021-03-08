 

Aspen University Receives Approval to Open BSN Pre-Licensure Program in Nashville, Tennessee

Marketing to First-Year Prerequisite Students to Begin Effective Immediately

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Aspen University received the final required state and board of nursing regulatory approvals for their new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Pre-Licensure program in Nashville, Tennessee, with permission to commence marketing and begin to enroll first-year pre-requisite students effective immediately.

"Aspen University's BSN Pre-Licensure degree is our highest LTV program. Following the Nashville opening, we will have successfully launched five locations in four states since 2018. We’re targeting to begin our initial (years 2-3) core program term in Nashville in August 2021, in clinical partnership with NorthCrest Medical Center, Trust Point Hospital, and Nashville General Hospital, among others," stated Michael Mathews, Aspen Group Chairman and CEO. "The majority of Aspen University's BSN Pre-Licensure students are part-time and full-time working adults, and we strive to cater to their needs. We offer the majority of our BSN Pre-Licensure program curriculum online, together with an on-ground applied learning component offered with day and night/weekend program options, unlike the traditional on-campus five-day-a-week day program format. In addition to affordable tuition and flexible payment options, the ability to work while attaining a life-changing degree makes our program very popular. Aspen Group's strategic roadmap targets having 12 operational BSN Pre-licensure locations throughout the western and southern United States by 2025."

The new Aspen University location in Nashville will follow the BSN Pre-Licensure structure established initially in Phoenix. Nashville will operate as a full-time, accelerated three-year (nine semester) program specifically designed for students who do not currently hold a state registered nursing license and/or who have no prior nursing experience. The 120-credit program is offered at a total cost of attendance of less than $50,000. Students enter one of two program components:

  • Year 1 - the Pre-Professional Nursing (PPN) component is offered fully online for students that have completed less than the required 41 pre-requisite general education credits. Year 1 tuition is $7,000 or less, depending on the number of credits needed to satisfy the pre-requisite requirements. Students can use Aspen’s monthly payment method to pay Year 1 courses;
  • Years 2-3 - the Nursing Core component which prepares students to sit for the NCLEX.

The Nashville site will be located at 1809 Dabbs Avenue, which is situated on Interstate 40 east of downtown Nashville, four miles west of the Nashville airport. Aspen University will begin enrolling first year PPN students in Nashville starting in April 2021; Core nursing students (Years 2-3) in August, 2021.

