BrainsWay to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place on March 16-18, 2021. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Details on the presentation can be found below.