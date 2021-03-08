 

BrainsWay to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place on March 16-18, 2021. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/bway/2729199

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders.

Contacts:
BrainsWay:
Hadar Levy
SVP and General Manager
HadarL@brainsway.com

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com        




