Gritstone Announces Promotions Within its Leadership Team

“We have multiplied the number of programs underway at Gritstone, and the launch of our new infectious disease pipeline in addition to our robust clinical oncology programs has required intense efforts across the company, but in particular within research and biomanufacturing,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone. “I am thrilled to have had the right strategic leaders within the company to step into these important roles as we embark on the next exciting chapter in Gritstone’s evolution.”

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced two promotions within its leadership team. Karin Jooss, Ph.D., previously the company’s executive vice president of research and chief scientific officer, has been appointed to the position of head of research and development. Erin Jones, M.S., who served as the company’s executive vice president of global regulatory affairs and quality, has been appointed to the position of chief operating officer (COO).

Dr. Allen continued, “Karin Jooss has led the research organization to establish compelling pre-clinical data with our technologies against COVID-19 and HIV infections. Her thought partnership in the overall design of these programs encompassed efficient proof-of-concept clinical trials intended to address real-world patient needs. Erin Jones is a seasoned executive who has already been running many critical operating functions, including regulatory affairs, the entire quality organization (a major component of biomanufacturing) and project leadership. In the newly created position of COO, he will oversee all biomanufacturing, in addition to his current roles.”

Karin Jooss, Ph.D., is the head of research and development. She had most recently served as the executive vice president of research and chief scientific officer at Gritstone since April 2016. Prior to Gritstone, from May 2009 to April 2016, Dr. Jooss was the head of cancer immuno-therapeutics in the vaccine immuno-therapeutics department at Pfizer, Inc., a public pharmaceutical company, where she was also a member of the vaccine immuno-therapeutics leadership team and served as head of the immuno-pharmacology team with responsibilities including clinical development. Prior to joining Pfizer, Dr. Jooss served as vice president of research at Cell Genesys, Inc., from June 2005 to April 2009, and as senior director of research at Cell Genesys from July 2001 to June 2005. She is on the editorial board of Molecular Therapy and the Journal of Gene Medicine and is a member of the Immunology and Educational Committee of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy and the Industry Task Force of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. Dr. Jooss serves on the board of directors of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Jooss received her diploma in theoretical medicine from the University of Marburg in Germany, a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Marburg in Germany and performed postgraduate work in gene therapy and immunology at the University of Pennsylvania.