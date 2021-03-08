 

Prosper Gold Commences Ground Geophysical Survey Work at Golden Sidewalk and Retains CM-Equity to Provide Marketing, Market awareness and Corporate Broker Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce it has commissioned Abitibi Geophysics Ltd. to complete a 58 line-kilometre Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”) in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake. The survey will cover the newly identified Golden Corridor extending the historical IP coverage eastward (for details of the Golden Corridor see the Company’s Dec. 1, 2020 news release). The Company also announces that it has, subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), retained CM-Equity AG (“CM”) to provide marketing, market awareness and corporate broker services, pursuant to agreements entered into between the Corporation and CM dated as of February 17th, 2021 (the “CM Agreement”).

“The Company engaged a leading geophysical services company Abitibi Geophysics to extend historical IP coverage eastward at the Golden Corridor focusing on the large pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly outlined by our team. The survey will also cover the E-12 till anomaly which is another target identified in 2020 that has not yet seen follow-up groundwork. E-12 lies three-and-a-half kilometres east along-trend from the Golden Corridor,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “As we lead up to our 2021 drilling program, we are pleased to have retained Michael and his team at CM Equity to help give the Company exposure to European retail and institutional investors.”

Figure 1. Map showing 2021 planned Induced Polarization survey grid and 2020 till highlights.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90c70b84-9bc5-4953 ...

Abitibi Geophysics will be utilizing its proprietary OreVision technology which can reveal targets at a greater depth than conventional IP without compromising near-surface resolution. The survey will extend eastward from the Golden Corridor to the E-12 till anomaly (Figure 1). The E-12 anomaly, outlined during Prosper Gold’s summer 2020 reconnaissance till survey, is defined as a 1,300 m long gold grain-in-till anomaly that is open to the east and west.

CM Equity

CM-Equity AG is a European-regulated investment boutique and financial service provider based in Munich, Germany. CM is active in cross-border activities all over Europe and licenced for corporate brokerage services from market making to fund-raising and M&A activities. CM offers its corporate clients access to its regulatory compliant digital asset platform which offers attractive and modern forms of public financings. Further on, CM acts as a platform for institutional as well as retail investors to get direct access to its corporate clients through meetings, conferences, webinars and social media channels.

