Motus GI to Present Pure-Vu GEN2 System at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ICD-10 Reimbursement Code Committee Meeting

Company seeking to garner reimbursement for certain procedures utilizing its Pure-Vu System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that it will present its request for an ICD-10 code at a Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meeting on March 9th. The request to CMS is part of a broader strategy to obtain reimbursement for certain procedures utilizing the Pure-Vu System to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during colonoscopy.



During the ICD-10 Code Coordination meeting (the “meeting”), CMS staff will lead a discussion of possible code additions and revisions. Participants are encouraged to ask questions concerning clinical and coding issues and to offer recommendations. All recommendations concerning proposed code additions and revisions discussed during the meeting and followed up in writing before the end of the comment period, will be considered. Final decisions on code additions and revisions are made through a subsequent clearance process within the Department of Health and Human Services. Additional information on the meeting can be found on the CMS website (click here).

“We are pleased to take part in this important meeting with CMS, and to present as part of our request, the significant value we believe our Pure-Vu System provides for patients undergoing colonoscopy procedures. If assigned, an ICD-10 code for our technology would be a key step in our broader reimbursement strategy for the Pure-Vu System. There are a variety of mechanisms to gain both public and private coverage for reimbursement, and we are excited to be working with CMS in an effort to enhance the access of the Pure-Vu System to Medicare beneficiaries,” said Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI. “Gaining reimbursement for the Pure-Vu System could potentially accelerate our ability to bring this much needed solution to more patients in this underserved market.”