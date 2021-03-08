 

Enphase Energy and Urban Solar Partner on 719 kW Multifamily Solar Site in Florida

FREMONT, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Urban Solar has deployed a large-scale commercial solar system at the Praxis of Deerfield Beach senior living community in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Spanning nine buildings, the system is expected to produce 1,040,900 kWh of electricity in its first year of operation.

The Praxis of Deerfield Beach senior living community is owned by MRK Partners and offers apartment-style living designed for low- and fixed-income seniors. The 224-unit complex was originally built in a master meter configuration, for which the local utility required the use of a single-phase solar system. The Praxis solar array consists of 1,798 Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters managed by nine Enphase Envoy communications gateway devices. The Envoy communications gateways connect Enphase Solar systems to the Enphase Enlighten software monitoring platform and help make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“This is the second master meter property in the MRK Partners portfolio that Urban Solar has helped bring into the future with solar energy, and Enphase Solar technology has once again proven to be the right technology for the upgrade,” said Michael Vergona, president at Urban Solar. “These master meter buildings were built in the 1980s and provide a vital source of housing for seniors with constrained budgets. A large-scale upgrade to an individually metered electrical system would have been complicated and expensive, so we were very happy to offer a solar energy alternative that helped to solve the problem."

Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with over one million cumulative hours of test cycles in heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. To further help ensure quality and durability, Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and do not contain complicated moving parts or easily breakable components, such as fans, and are backed by a 25-year warranty.

“The Urban Solar team has taken on some extraordinarily challenging solar projects, and I am proud that Enphase products were utilized to add value for multi-unit properties like the Praxis of Deerfield Beach,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “At Enphase, we are dedicated to delivering a combination of high-quality products and an outstanding customer experience, and installation companies like Urban Solar help deliver on these commitments.”

