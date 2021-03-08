Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second and final closing of the Company’s previously announced private placement financing. The total gross proceeds raised by the private placement is CAD $4,722,400 and funds from this financing will be used to immediately advance operational activities to re-enter the Oza-1 well at the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria and for general corporate purposes. Funds from this private placement are expected to be sufficient to re-enter the Oza-1 well and to re-establish oil production at the Oza Oil Field through the Company’s wholly-owned Nigeria-based subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited.

The Company has completed a private placement in which an aggregate of 16,865,714 Decklar common shares have been issued at a price of CAD $0.28 per share for total gross proceeds of CAD $4,722,400. The common shares to be issued as a result of this private placement will be subject to a four-month trading restriction. The second closing of the private placement has been completed whereby 2,595,714 common shares were issued at a price of CAD $0.28 per share for total gross proceeds of CAD $726,800. After issuance of the common shares from the closing of the private placement (including the common shares issued as finder’s fees in respect of the first closing), the Company will have total outstanding shares of 71,575,487. The private placement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and is subject to final approval.

Duncan T. Blount

Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516

Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin

VP Finance, Decklar Petroleum Telephone: +1 403 816 3029

Email:davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

