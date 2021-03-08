 

Mojave Announces Amended Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojave Gold Corp. (“Mojave” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MOJ) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the “Offering”) for a total of CA $3.0 million.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.88 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date the financing is closed.

Finder’s fees may be payable to qualified individuals comprised of shares, warrants or cash or any combination thereof.

The Offering will be conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions including sales to accredited investors, family members, close friends and business associates of directors and officers of the Corporation, to purchasers who have obtained suitability advice from a registered investment dealer pursuant to the exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-536 (Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain distributions through an investment dealer) (the "Investment Dealer Exemption") and to existing shareholders of the Corporation pursuant to the exemption set out in British Columbia Securities Commission BC Instrument 45- 534 (Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain trades to existing security holders) (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption").   

For subscribers utilizing the Existing Shareholder Exemption, the Offering is available to all shareholders of the Company as at March 8, 2021, (the "Record Date") (and still are shareholders) who are eligible to participate under the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date is not permitted to participate in the offerings using the Existing Shareholder Exemption but other exemptions may still be available to them. Shareholders who became shareholders after the record date should consult their professional advisors when completing their subscription form to ensure that they use the correct exemption.

Wertpapier


