 

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical Data for its COVID-19 Therapeutic in Development at the 2021 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company delivered a presentation on its SARS-CoV-2 3CLpro inhibitor candidate, ALG-097111, at the 28th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, being held virtually March 6 to March 10, 2021, during the meeting’s Science Spotlight sessions on Saturday, March 6. Aligos performed all research in collaboration with Belgian University KU Leuven, in particular its Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3), and the Rega Institute for Medical Research.

“Along with our collaborators at CD3 and the Rega Institute, we are proud to have shown what we believe is the first instance of in vivo evidence of SARS-CoV-2 inhibition with a therapeutic candidate in the class of SARS-CoV-2 3CLpro inhibitor compounds,” said Pierre J.M.B. Raboisson, Pharm.D. Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Small Molecule Medicinal Chemistry and European Site Head at Aligos. “We have also observed highly specific, selective activity in vitro that is consistent with the robust viral inhibition we see in aggressive animal models of infection. These findings represent a significant advance toward a highly targeted therapeutic candidate that is urgently needed as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.”

The presentation, titled “The 3CLpro Inhibitor ALG-097111 Potently Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Replication in Hamsters,” demonstrated that Aligos’ nonclinical SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic candidate, ALG-097111, potently inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo in the lungs of SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters, one of the most severe animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection available. When ALG-097111 was dosed in hamsters challenged with SARS-CoV-2, the authors observed a robust and significant 3.5 log10 (RNA copies/mg) reduction of the viral RNA copies and 3.7 log10 (TCID50/mg) reduction in the infectious virus titers in the lungs. These results provide the first in vivo validation for the SARS-CoV-2 3-chymotrypsin-like cysteine protease (3CLpro), an essential SARS-CoV-2-encoded enzyme, as a promising therapeutic target in COVID-19.

