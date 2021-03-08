 

Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced the Company’s third annual observance of International Women’s Day (IWD) across its global organization. 

“Sysco is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day as part of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusiveness,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and CEO. “It’s an important opportunity for Sysco associates around the world to rally together and reinforce the significance of gender equality and support for all women.” 

This year’s campaign theme, Choose To Challenge, emphasizes that a challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change.

A cross-functional steering committee of women leaders and over 30 volunteers from across the organization led the Company’s efforts to encourage Sysco associates to challenge stereotypes, fight biases and broaden perceptions in their workplaces and the broader foodservice industry.  

As part of the Company’s celebration, Sysco held its annual panel discussion on Tuesday, March 2. Every year, this event features a panel of Sysco’s women leaders and associates discussing current challenges to gender equality and how to address and overcome those challenges. More than 6,500 associates attended the virtual discussion, which was streamed live and accessible to all Sysco associates around the world.

In addition to a variety of celebrations around the globe, Sysco will also honor winners of its Gender Equity Momentum (GEM) Award on March 8. The GEM Award recognizes associates who are making strides to remove gender barriers, champion gender equality and cultivate an inclusive culture.

For more information on Sysco’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit sysco.com.  

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at www.investors.sysco.com which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information. 

