Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, https://ir.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.