AnaptysBio Reports Imsidolimab POPLAR Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Moderate-to-Severe Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

Imsidolimab treatment did not demonstrate statistically significant improvement over placebo in PPPASI change from baseline at week 16 primary endpoint

Imsidolimab was generally well tolerated and no serious or severe adverse events were reported in the drug arm of the trial

AnaptysBio does not currently plan to conduct further clinical development in PPP

Advancement of imsidolimab to continue across 5 other distinct indications, including anticipated advancement into Phase 3 trial in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) in mid-2021

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that top-line data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP), also known as the POPLAR trial, failed to meet its primary endpoint.

While further clinical development in PPP is not currently anticipated, AnaptysBio will continue development of imsidolimab in five other immuno-dermatological indications, including GPP, EGFRi-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne. Initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial in GPP is anticipated during mid-2021 following completion of protocol alignment with the FDA.