 

Select Interior Concepts Expands Into Boise, Idaho Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Expansion Undertaken in Tandem with Developer Woodbridge Pacific Group, LLC

ATLANTA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced the Company is expanding the markets it serves, adding Boise, Idaho to its 31 existing Residential Design Services (RDS) locations. The greenfield expansion positions SIC’s RDS subsidiary to support and extend a key partnership with Woodbridge Pacific Group, LLC, a developer of architecturally distinctive homes in premier areas.

Chief Executive Officer L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr. commented, “We are excited to announce RDS’s geographic expansion into the fast-growing Boise, Idaho market in support of one of our longest and most important partnerships. For more than two decades, RDS has worked closely with Woodbridge as it built high-quality homes in some of Southern California’s most desirable locations. We look forward to providing the same top-quality interior design installation services in a new region, in the process helping both RDS and Woodbridge grow and serve a new group of homebuyers seeking superior homes in attractive locations.”

Through its partnership with Woodbridge, RDS will provide design and installation work for multiple communities to be built in the Boise Metropolitan Area. Construction is scheduled to commence in several phases beginning in mid-2021.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as PentalQuartz and MetroQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

ABOUT WOODBRIDGE PACIFIC GROUP, LLC

Woodbridge Pacific Group, LLC is dedicated to crafting premium communities and homes by selecting premier areas, talented architects, designers, and craftsman to create a truly beautiful and unique home. Its homes have received industry accolades for their design and execution. Woodbridge closed nearly 200 homes in the Southern California market during 2020 and has served the Southern California markets for years.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “seek,” “plan,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “continue,” and other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID 19 pandemic (including those contained in our Form 8-K filed on May 5, 2020) and those factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (our “Annual Report”) and the other reports we file with the SEC, that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained in our Annual Report. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations:
Josh Large
(470) 548-7370
ir@sicinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Select Interior Concepts Expands Into Boise, Idaho Market Expansion Undertaken in Tandem with Developer Woodbridge Pacific Group, LLCATLANTA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Select Interior Concepts Appoints Karl Adrian President, Residential Design Services
23.02.21
Select Interior Concepts to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021