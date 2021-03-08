Select Interior Concepts Expands Into Boise, Idaho Market

Chief Executive Officer L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr. commented, “We are excited to announce RDS’s geographic expansion into the fast-growing Boise, Idaho market in support of one of our longest and most important partnerships. For more than two decades, RDS has worked closely with Woodbridge as it built high-quality homes in some of Southern California’s most desirable locations. We look forward to providing the same top-quality interior design installation services in a new region, in the process helping both RDS and Woodbridge grow and serve a new group of homebuyers seeking superior homes in attractive locations.”

Through its partnership with Woodbridge, RDS will provide design and installation work for multiple communities to be built in the Boise Metropolitan Area. Construction is scheduled to commence in several phases beginning in mid-2021.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as PentalQuartz and MetroQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

ABOUT WOODBRIDGE PACIFIC GROUP, LLC

Woodbridge Pacific Group, LLC is dedicated to crafting premium communities and homes by selecting premier areas, talented architects, designers, and craftsman to create a truly beautiful and unique home. Its homes have received industry accolades for their design and execution. Woodbridge closed nearly 200 homes in the Southern California market during 2020 and has served the Southern California markets for years.

