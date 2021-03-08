Viant Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 22, 2021. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call Date: Monday, March 22, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

