 

Viant Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 22, 2021. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call
   
Date: Monday, March 22, 2021
   
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
   
Webcast: https://investors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.viantinc.com.

About Viant
Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Press Contact:
Jon Schulz
jschulz@viantinc.com
313.850.4803

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Nicole Borsje
Maili Bergman
investors@viantinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viant Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call IRVINE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 22, 2021. Viant will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...