Tyler Sorenson Joins RPT Realty to Lead Investments for Newly Formed Net Lease Retail Real Estate Platform

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”), a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets, has hired Tyler Sorenson as Managing Director to lead investments for its newly formed core net lease retail real estate platform (the “Platform”) with co-investors GIC Private Limited, Zimmer Partners and Monarch Alternative Capital LP.



Mr. Sorenson joins RPT from Spirit Realty Capital, where he most recently served as Vice President of Acquisitions. In this role, Mr. Sorenson oversaw nearly $1.5 billion of retail acquisitions over the past two and a half years. Prior to leading Spirit’s retail acquisitions Mr. Sorenson was Vice President, Asset Management where he was responsible for leading a team that managed a portfolio of approximately 800 net-lease properties. Mr. Sorenson has more than 16 years of shopping center and net lease experience including roles at GE Capital and Regency Centers, where he developed a strong reputation among leading franchisees, retail operators, brokers, private equity sponsors and investment bankers across the real estate industry.

At RPT, Mr. Sorenson will work closely with RPT’s management team and the Company’s co-investors to deploy the Platform’s committed capital over the next three years. The Platform will target the acquisition of over $1.2 billion of net lease retail assets that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, including the acquisition of assets that have been sub-divided from multi-tenant retail centers acquired or owned by RPT. Mr. Sorenson will report to Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer of RPT.

“I share Brian and RPT’s vision that this platform will be a disruptive force in the net-lease and open-air retail sectors and when this opportunity presented itself, I immediately put my name forward for consideration,” said Mr. Sorenson. “With over a billion dollars in potential buying power and backed by three renowned co-investors as well as RPT’s deep operational and financial expertise, our platform is well positioned to serve as a long-term strategic partner to both best-in-class regional essential retailers and larger national operators, as they face a shifting market environment. To be able to do this while unlocking value for our co-investors and RPT shareholders is a true win-win.”