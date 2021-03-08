 

Tyler Sorenson Joins RPT Realty to Lead Investments for Newly Formed Net Lease Retail Real Estate Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”), a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets, has hired Tyler Sorenson as Managing Director to lead investments for its newly formed core net lease retail real estate platform (the “Platform”) with co-investors GIC Private Limited, Zimmer Partners and Monarch Alternative Capital LP.

Mr. Sorenson joins RPT from Spirit Realty Capital, where he most recently served as Vice President of Acquisitions. In this role, Mr. Sorenson oversaw nearly $1.5 billion of retail acquisitions over the past two and a half years. Prior to leading Spirit’s retail acquisitions Mr. Sorenson was Vice President, Asset Management where he was responsible for leading a team that managed a portfolio of approximately 800 net-lease properties. Mr. Sorenson has more than 16 years of shopping center and net lease experience including roles at GE Capital and Regency Centers, where he developed a strong reputation among leading franchisees, retail operators, brokers, private equity sponsors and investment bankers across the real estate industry.

At RPT, Mr. Sorenson will work closely with RPT’s management team and the Company’s co-investors to deploy the Platform’s committed capital over the next three years. The Platform will target the acquisition of over $1.2 billion of net lease retail assets that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, including the acquisition of assets that have been sub-divided from multi-tenant retail centers acquired or owned by RPT. Mr. Sorenson will report to Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer of RPT.

“I share Brian and RPT’s vision that this platform will be a disruptive force in the net-lease and open-air retail sectors and when this opportunity presented itself, I immediately put my name forward for consideration,” said Mr. Sorenson. “With over a billion dollars in potential buying power and backed by three renowned co-investors as well as RPT’s deep operational and financial expertise, our platform is well positioned to serve as a long-term strategic partner to both best-in-class regional essential retailers and larger national operators, as they face a shifting market environment. To be able to do this while unlocking value for our co-investors and RPT shareholders is a true win-win.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Sorenson Joins RPT Realty to Lead Investments for Newly Formed Net Lease Retail Real Estate Platform NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”), a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...