TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., to its Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted
therapeutics for cancer and utilizing a product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today the appointment
of Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., Senior Vice President, New Product Planning at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), to its Board of Directors.
“We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to TRACON’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Charles Theuer, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRACON. “She is a physician who has focused the majority of her career on the commercialization of innovative products, including Gardasil and Singulair at Merck, prior to her appointment as Head of the Global Commercial Operations at GSK. Her strong track record of successful strategic, operational and financial management, combined with her vast commercial experience will be invaluable to TRACON as we execute on our plan to complete clinical development and potentially commercialize envafolimab in the United States in 2023.”
Dr. Johnson-Pratt brings more than two decades of broad business and commercialization leadership experience to TRACON. Dr. Johnson Pratt currently serves as Sr. Vice President, New Product Planning at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing RNA-targeted therapeutics for a broad range of diseases. Dr. Johnson-Pratt joined Ionis following its acquisition of Akcea Therapeutics, where she was an Executive Council Member and led an integrated medical team responsible for the commercialization strategy of two novel late stage antisense assets. Prior to that, Dr. Johnson-Pratt was Head of Global Pharma Commercial Operations at GSK. During her time at GSK, she also served as Head of Early Pipeline Commercial Strategy supporting assets in early-stage development across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology. From 1996 to 2013, Dr. Johnson-Pratt held clinical development and commercial leadership roles at Merck & Co., Inc. During this time, she led global marketing strategy, country operations and global band management teams. Her career has spanned globally, including time in China and Vietnam, supporting products that have contributed strongly to improving patient health for vulnerable patients. Dr. Johnson-Pratt received her medical degree and completed her residency in Internal Medicine, from Howard University. She completed a Fellowship in Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Medicine at Howard University. She holds a Diploma of Pharmaceutical Medicine from the Royal College of Physicians. Dr. Johnson-Pratt is the Founder of Ananias Ventures which supports projects focused on issues related to vulnerable women and children, and is on the board of Young People in Recovery (YPR) a national non-profit that supports young people to thrive after recovering from substance abuse.
0 Kommentare