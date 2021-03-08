TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer and utilizing a product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., Senior Vice President, New Product Planning at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), to its Board of Directors.



“We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to TRACON’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Charles Theuer, President and Chief Executive Officer of TRACON. “She is a physician who has focused the majority of her career on the commercialization of innovative products, including Gardasil and Singulair at Merck, prior to her appointment as Head of the Global Commercial Operations at GSK. Her strong track record of successful strategic, operational and financial management, combined with her vast commercial experience will be invaluable to TRACON as we execute on our plan to complete clinical development and potentially commercialize envafolimab in the United States in 2023.”