Rezolute Strengthens Board of Directors with Key Appointments of Leading Rare Disease Experts

“We are delighted to welcome rare disease experts Dr. Hogenhuis and Dr. Kreher to our board of directors,” said Nevan Elam, chief executive officer of Rezolute. “Dr. Hogenhuis’ track record of driving growth, culture change and patient impact across global markets coupled with Dr. Kreher’s extensive biotechnology industry experience in both clinical development for rare disease therapies and medical affairs will prove invaluable as we continue to advance RZ358 through late-stage clinical trials and accelerate the growth of our company.”

Dr. Hogenhuis added, “Rezolute’s targeted therapeutic candidates have great promise for patients with serious metabolic disorders across the globe. The company’s advances in developing a monoclonal antibody designed specifically to address congenital hyperinsulinism and an orally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema present a truly unique opportunity for me to assist in guiding the team at this pivotal stage.”

Dr. Kreher commented, “I am especially excited to join the board at this point in Rezolute’s evolution and look forward to leveraging my experience to provide strategic support to the company as it continues to grow. I am eager to work with their experienced, ambitious team towards a common vision of advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic and life-threatening diseases with transformative potential for patients.”

In addition to his role at Rezolute, Dr. Hogenhuis recently served as chief operating officer at Ultragenyx in global commercial operations, business development and manufacturing of medicines for patients with rare diseases. Previously, Dr. Hogenhuis served as senior vice president and global franchise head of specialty pharmaceuticals at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for six years. Prior to GSK, he served in leadership positions at Merck in the U.S., China and Europe for 18 years. He also served as a National Institutes of Health fellow in medical decision making at New England Medical Centre in Boston, and as a naval lieutenant surgeon in the Royal Dutch Navy. Dr. Hogenhuis currently serves on the board of GATT Technologies B.V. and IHP Therapeutics. He earned his medical degree from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. He received an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at The University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.