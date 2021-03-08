 

Synaptics Incorporated Announces Offering of $400 Million in Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) (the “Company” or “Synaptics”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by each of the Company’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s obligations under its credit facility. The interest rate and certain other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay the $100 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, to prefund the repayment of a portion of its existing 0.50 percent convertible senior notes due 2022 (the “Existing 2022 Notes”) and to pay any and all expenses, fees and costs associated therewith, including the payment of accrued and unpaid interest on such Existing 2022 Notes, future acquisitions, additional repayment of existing indebtedness and repurchases of shares of the Company’s common stock.

The exact timing and terms of the offering will depend on market conditions and other factors.

The Notes have not been and are not expected to be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

