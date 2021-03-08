HCI Group Sets 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting and Record Date

TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time at 3802 Coconut Palm Drive in Tampa, Florida in the 1st Floor Auditorium.



Shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting.