Xeriant Forming Strategic Alliance with Award-Winning AI Company, TheIncLab

Alliance to Accelerate Development and Commercialization of Next-Gen Aerospace Technologies

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to form a strategic alliance with Mente Systems Inc. (DBA TheIncLab), an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) company based in McLean, Virginia, and a leading innovator in the development of AI-enabled systems focused on the human experience, called AI+X. As part of the agreement, Xeriant plans to make a strategic investment in TheIncLab as it expands its operations and array of technology products.



Established in 2015, TheIncLab designs and builds rapidly deployable, intelligent systems that optimize the interface between humans, technology, data and the environment, serving Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defense customers. Among its clients are the U.S. Navy’s Office of Naval Research and Special Operations Command, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Samsung, NuVasive and Corning. Xeriant plans to work with TheIncLab to assess and maximize the impact of disruptive aerospace technologies and develop a strategy for accelerating their path to integration and commercialization, including advanced VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles, a particular area of focus and expertise shared by both companies.

“TheIncLab has an unparalleled record of developing innovative, AI-powered solutions to improve enterprise functions, and having them as a strategic partner will be a critical asset as we move forward and expand our portfolio of acquisitions. We plan on using AI-based modeling as a decision-making support arm to evaluate technologies, product lifecycles, intellectual property, business valuations, sales projections, market size, synergies and risk profiles related to future acquisitions. Their involvement with the aerospace and defense sector brings invaluable insight as we begin to explore AI-based generative design, engineering and prototyping for new aircraft concepts,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, Inc.