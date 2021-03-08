 

GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update

Board Has Established New Strategy Committee

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has formed a Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee (the “Committee”) to identify initiatives that can further accelerate the Company’s transformation. The Committee is comprised of Alan Attal, Ryan Cohen, and Kurt Wolf, with Mr. Cohen serving as Chairperson. Since the Committee’s formation, the Company has taken steps that include:

  • Appointing a Chief Technology Officer.

  • Hiring two executives to lead the Company’s customer care and e-commerce fulfillment functions, respectively.

  • Appointing Mr. Attal as Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Mr. Wolf as Chair of the Board’s Compensation Committee.

  • Announcing a Chief Financial Officer succession plan and commencing a search for a new Chief Financial Officer with relevant technology and/or e-commerce experience.

The Committee will continue to focus on identifying actions that can transform GameStop into a technology business and help create enduring value for stockholders. It is responsible for evaluating areas that include GameStop’s current operational objectives, capital structure and allocation priorities, digital capabilities, organizational footprint, and personnel.

About GameStop

GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores. Visit www.GameStop.com to explore our products and offerings. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current beliefs, views, estimates and expectations, including as to the Company’s industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, comparable store growth, capital expenditures, liquidity, and capital resources and other financial and operating information, including expectations as to future operating profit improvement. Such statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations, including as to transformation initiatives and stockholder value, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual developments, business decisions, outcomes and results may differ materially from those reflected or described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual developments, business decisions, outcomes and results to differ materially from those reflected or described in the forward-looking statements: macroeconomic pressures, including the effects of COVID-19 on consumer spending and the Company’s ability to keep stores open; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results; the economic conditions in the U.S. and certain international markets; the amounts devoted to strategic investments, including in omni-channel capabilities and other business transformation initiatives, and failure to achieve anticipated profitability increases and benefits from such initiatives within the expected time-frames or at all; the cyclicality of the video game industry; the Company’s dependence on the timely delivery of new and innovative products from its vendors; the impact of technological advances in the video game industry and related changes in consumer behavior on the Company’s sales; the Company’s ability to keep pace with changing industry technology and consumer preferences; decrease in popularity of certain types of video games; the Company’s ability to react to trends in pop culture with regard to its sales of collectibles and dependence on licensed products for a substantial portion of such sales; the competitive nature of the Company’s industry, including competition from omni-channel retailers, e-commerce businesses, and traditional store-based retailers; the ability and willingness of the Company’s vendors to provide marketing and merchandise support at historical or anticipated levels; the Company’s ability to attract and retain executive officers, including a new chief financial officer, and other key personnel; the Company’s ability to obtain favorable terms from its suppliers; the international nature of the Company’s business; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the Company’s global tax rate; the impact of international crises and trade restrictions and tariffs on the delivery of the Company’s products; the Company’s dependence on sales during the holiday selling season; fluctuations in the Company’s results of operations from quarter to quarter; the Company’s ability to de-densify its global store base; the Company’s ability to renew, terminate or enter into new leases on favorable terms; the adequacy of the Company’s management information systems; the Company’s reliance on centralized facilities for refurbishment of its pre-owned products; the Company’s ability to maintain security of its customer, employee or company information; potential harm to the Company’s reputation, including from cybersecurity breaches; the Company’s ability to maintain effective control over financial reporting; restrictions on the Company’s ability to purchase and sell pre-owned video games; potential future litigation and other legal proceedings; changes in accounting rules and regulations; and the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, local and international law. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those reflected or described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Exhibit 99.4 of GameStop's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 5, 2020 and in GameStop’s Quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on September 9, 2020 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site at http://www.sec.gov or http://investor.GameStop.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

