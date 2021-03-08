Spectral Medical Announces the Appointment of Chris Seto to CEO

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) , today announced the appointment of Chris Seto to Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective April 1, 2021. In his new role, Mr. Seto will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Dr. Paul Walker, current CEO, will remain committed to the Company as a member of the Board of Directors, where he will be responsible for a seamless transition of leadership, and focus his efforts on the Tigris Trial supporting Dr. John Kellum, Spectral’s recently announced Chief Medical Officer.

Previously, Mr. Seto was responsible for overseeing the financial and operational management of the Company including, finance, accounting, treasury and capital markets, as well as corporate planning and development, and investor relations. Prior to joining Spectral Medical, Mr. Seto was the CFO of MJardin Group Inc. (CSE:MJAR) and GrowForce Holdings Inc. Mr. Seto has over 25 years of capital markets and financial management experience, including senior investment banking positions with Paradigm Capital, UBS Securities and CIBC World Markets; and financial management experience in the telecom and healthcare industries with Bell Canada and Warren Shepell. Mr. Seto holds a B. Comm. from McMaster University, an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, and a Certified Management Accountant designation (C.M.A. 1999).

“I would like to thank Dr. Walker and the Board of Directors for their confidence in my ability to lead Spectral to achieve growth in product commercialization, revenues and earnings in due course. I look forward to working with the Spectral team to continue on the exciting path we have developed for our Company under the leadership of Dr. Walker,” said Chris Seto, COO and CFO of Spectral Medical. “Over the last year we refined our corporate structure, including the recent appointment of Dr. John Kellum as Chief Medical Officer, which will make this transition seamless while maintaining our team’s focus on achieving our key corporate priorities.”