Northern California National Bank Announces Agreement with Investors Seeking to Acquire Its Shares Through Tender Offer

After the investor’s acquisition of the tendered shares, NorCal will continue to operate as Northern California National Bank and current Chief Executive Officer and President Todd Lewis will remain in an active leadership role with other members of NorCal’s senior management. Employees of NorCal will continue to support the financial needs of its customers and members of its community in the same manner as they have since the Bank’s inception in 2006.

CHICO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern California National Bank (“NorCal” or the “Bank”) announced today the signing of an agreement pursuant to which investors will seek to acquire 100% of the shares of NorCal through a tender offer to all its stockholders. Pursuant to the agreement and subject to regulatory approval, the investors will offer $33.07 in cash for each share of NorCal common stock, which represents a 61% premium over the Bank’s closing price per share on March 5, 2021. Assuming all of the outstanding shares are tendered to the investors, the aggregate consideration to be paid the Bank’s shareholders will be approximately $50 million.

“The Board of Directors of Northern California National Bank is very excited about the merits of this transaction,” said President and CEO Todd Lewis. “It’s a unique opportunity to provide compelling value to our shareholders while continuing to deliver our customers exceptional service without any disruption. The acquiring investors are committed to maintaining the Bank’s high quality customer service with a long-term view that prioritizes the Bank’s positive contribution to the Chico community.”

The proposed transaction is subject to the tendering of at least 67% of the outstanding shares held by NorCal shareholders as well as required regulatory approval and other conditions specified in the agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to NorCal and delivered a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of NorCal. Kirton McConkie, PC and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel to NorCal. Hovde Group, LLC acted as financial advisor to the investors. Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to the investors.

About Northern California National Bank

Located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Mangrove, Northern California National Bank is a locally owned and operated bank servicing the needs of the businesses and individuals in Northern California since March 2006. The Bank has a full service branch in Chico, CA and a Loan Production Office in Sacramento, CA. For more information call (530) 879-5900 or visit the website at www.norcalbank.com .