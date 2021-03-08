 

Northern California National Bank Announces Agreement with Investors Seeking to Acquire Its Shares Through Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

CHICO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern California National Bank (“NorCal” or the “Bank”) announced today the signing of an agreement pursuant to which investors will seek to acquire 100% of the shares of NorCal through a tender offer to all its stockholders. Pursuant to the agreement and subject to regulatory approval, the investors will offer $33.07 in cash for each share of NorCal common stock, which represents a 61% premium over the Bank’s closing price per share on March 5, 2021. Assuming all of the outstanding shares are tendered to the investors, the aggregate consideration to be paid the Bank’s shareholders will be approximately $50 million.

After the investor’s acquisition of the tendered shares, NorCal will continue to operate as Northern California National Bank and current Chief Executive Officer and President Todd Lewis will remain in an active leadership role with other members of NorCal’s senior management. Employees of NorCal will continue to support the financial needs of its customers and members of its community in the same manner as they have since the Bank’s inception in 2006.

“The Board of Directors of Northern California National Bank is very excited about the merits of this transaction,” said President and CEO Todd Lewis. “It’s a unique opportunity to provide compelling value to our shareholders while continuing to deliver our customers exceptional service without any disruption. The acquiring investors are committed to maintaining the Bank’s high quality customer service with a long-term view that prioritizes the Bank’s positive contribution to the Chico community.”

The proposed transaction is subject to the tendering of at least 67% of the outstanding shares held by NorCal shareholders as well as required regulatory approval and other conditions specified in the agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to NorCal and delivered a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of NorCal. Kirton McConkie, PC and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel to NorCal. Hovde Group, LLC acted as financial advisor to the investors. Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to the investors.

About Northern California National Bank

Located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Mangrove, Northern California National Bank is a locally owned and operated bank servicing the needs of the businesses and individuals in Northern California since March 2006. The Bank has a full service branch in Chico, CA and a Loan Production Office in Sacramento, CA. For more information call (530) 879-5900 or visit the website at www.norcalbank.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern California National Bank Announces Agreement with Investors Seeking to Acquire Its Shares Through Tender Offer CHICO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Northern California National Bank (“NorCal” or the “Bank”) announced today the signing of an agreement pursuant to which investors will seek to acquire 100% of the shares of NorCal through a tender …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...