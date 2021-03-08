StrikeForce Announces Commercial Availability of Video Conferencing Platform SafeVchat to Protect the Hybrid-Workforce From Hackers and Data Breaches

EDISON, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber technology company that prevents data theft and security breaches, today announced the global commercial launch of SafeVchat, the first video conferencing platform designed with a cybersecurity kernel and engineered to secure enterprise communications and keep privacy intact.

With the workforce shifting to remote over the past year, due to the pandemic, the business world has become reliant on video conferencing as a replacement to in-person meetings. While existing video conferencing platforms have been a convenient means of communication, the stark reality is that they were not built with security as a priority or even a consideration. According to research from Blind Report , over a third of working professionals are worried their information may have been compromised on Zoom.

“With countless reports of ‘Zoom bombings’ and other video conferencing-related cyber-attacks, the launch of this new service comes at a crucial juncture where we’ve grown more dependent than we could have imagined on these unsecure platforms,” said Steve Cooper, former CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce, the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Advisory Board Chairman for StrikeForce. “Video conferencing is here to stay, and SafeVchat offers a secure option that will become an essential tool for any organization looking to confidently keep both their own, and their customer data safe while maintaining complete compliance.”

SafeVchat, a client-less, web, and mobile-based video conferencing platform is designed to protect users from the common attacks and threats that leverage existing platforms as a vehicle to distribute malware. Platforms like Zoom, MS Teams, WebEx and others have proven time and again to be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. SafeVchat’s signature five-level security approach includes a strict password-protected meeting invitation system that encompasses multi-factor authentication, ensuring only pre-approved users can attend a meeting. Additionally, all meeting endpoints are secured from potential malware attacks, and all audio and video are encrypted.