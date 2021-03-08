 

StrikeForce Announces Commercial Availability of Video Conferencing Platform SafeVchat to Protect the Hybrid-Workforce From Hackers and Data Breaches

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Built with Cyber Technology and Security Expertise, New Video Conferencing Solution Now Widely Available is the Most Secure Alternative to Zoom and Other Vulnerable Platforms

EDISON, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber technology company that prevents data theft and security breaches, today announced the global commercial launch of SafeVchat, the first video conferencing platform designed with a cybersecurity kernel and engineered to secure enterprise communications and keep privacy intact.

With the workforce shifting to remote over the past year, due to the pandemic, the business world has become reliant on video conferencing as a replacement to in-person meetings. While existing video conferencing platforms have been a convenient means of communication, the stark reality is that they were not built with security as a priority or even a consideration. According to research from Blind Report, over a third of working professionals are worried their information may have been compromised on Zoom.

“With countless reports of ‘Zoom bombings’ and other video conferencing-related cyber-attacks, the launch of this new service comes at a crucial juncture where we’ve grown more dependent than we could have imagined on these unsecure platforms,” said Steve Cooper, former CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce, the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Advisory Board Chairman for StrikeForce. “Video conferencing is here to stay, and SafeVchat offers a secure option that will become an essential tool for any organization looking to confidently keep both their own, and their customer data safe while maintaining complete compliance.”

SafeVchat, a client-less, web, and mobile-based video conferencing platform is designed to protect users from the common attacks and threats that leverage existing platforms as a vehicle to distribute malware. Platforms like Zoom, MS Teams, WebEx and others have proven time and again to be vulnerable to cyber-attacks. SafeVchat’s signature five-level security approach includes a strict password-protected meeting invitation system that encompasses multi-factor authentication, ensuring only pre-approved users can attend a meeting. Additionally, all meeting endpoints are secured from potential malware attacks, and all audio and video are encrypted.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StrikeForce Announces Commercial Availability of Video Conferencing Platform SafeVchat to Protect the Hybrid-Workforce From Hackers and Data Breaches Built with Cyber Technology and Security Expertise, New Video Conferencing Solution Now Widely Available is the Most Secure Alternative to Zoom and Other Vulnerable PlatformsEDISON, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - StrikeForce Technologies, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...